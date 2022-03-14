Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,479. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.