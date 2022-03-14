Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $421.68. The company had a trading volume of 254,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

