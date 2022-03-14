Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 41.7% in February

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CPLP stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $294.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

