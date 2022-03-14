Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $99,060.00 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Capri by 50.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Capri by 83.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.