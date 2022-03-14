Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $99,060.00 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.
About Capri (Get Rating)
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capri (CPRI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.