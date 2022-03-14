CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LFST stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

LFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

