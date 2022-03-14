CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 61.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,492 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

NYSE MET opened at $64.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

