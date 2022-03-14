CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $837,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.04 and a 200-day moving average of $213.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

