CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,072 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ford Motor by 194.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,077,000 after buying an additional 1,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

NYSE F opened at $16.04 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

