CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 789 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.