Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

