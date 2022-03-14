Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $118.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

