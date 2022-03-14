Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS stock opened at $239.57 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.22.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.