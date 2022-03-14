Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 3,632.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after buying an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 728,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 145.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $29,393,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Smartsheet stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

