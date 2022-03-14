Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 316 Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $194.64 on Monday. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $161.55 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.32. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

