Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 780 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ranpak were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ranpak by 518.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 686,460 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $15,389,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ranpak by 169.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 556,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $11,869,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACK opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

