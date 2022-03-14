Carbon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,596.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Carbon has a market cap of $1.90 million and $105,596.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.11 or 0.06522004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,448.53 or 0.99873003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,798,965 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

