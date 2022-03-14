Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health’s diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. The company witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical in second-quarter fiscal 2022, which is impressive. Recent tie-ups also bode well. Per management, sustained growth in the Pharma segment, solid cash flow generation and capital deployment and progress toward its $750 million enterprise cost savings goal buoy optimism. A strong solvency position is added plus. Cardinal Health’s fiscal second-quarter results were better than expected. However, stiff competition and customer concentration are primary concerns. Weakness in the Medical segment is a woe. Contraction in gross margin remains a headwind. Over the past year, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,312,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

