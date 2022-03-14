CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of MTBCP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,073. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66.
