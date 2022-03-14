Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 500 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.

NYSE MMM opened at $140.96 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

