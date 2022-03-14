Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,225 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 22.92 on Monday. Lucid Group Inc has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.64. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

