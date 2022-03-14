Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $79.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

