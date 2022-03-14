Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CET opened at $40.56 on Monday. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 17.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

