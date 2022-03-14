Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,937 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after buying an additional 1,627,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after purchasing an additional 966,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

