CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

CF opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

