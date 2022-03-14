CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Up 9.4%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 103,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 71,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 target price on shares of CHAR Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$40.92 million and a PE ratio of -8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

