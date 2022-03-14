Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

CHRA opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

