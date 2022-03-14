Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.
Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.