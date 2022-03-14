Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE:CVX traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.62. The company had a trading volume of 710,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

