Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3,546.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.