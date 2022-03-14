China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 56.7% in February

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the February 13th total of 487,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

