ChromaDex Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ChromaDex in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 51.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.