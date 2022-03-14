CHS Inc. (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 31st

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CHS has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

