Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,204. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

