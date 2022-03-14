Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 350,865 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVII. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 11.6% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

