CIBC Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.40. NFI Group has a one year low of C$14.59 and a one year high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,345.94%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,685,549.02.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

