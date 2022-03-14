Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $369.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.23. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.