Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 39,901 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

