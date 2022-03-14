Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 64,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20.

