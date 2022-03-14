Citigroup Cuts 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $26.78

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

