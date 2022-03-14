Citizens (CIA) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Citizens (NYSE: CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Citizens to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 19.13% 2.73% Citizens Competitors 11.18% 7.78% 0.91%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 607 2081 2292 84 2.37

Citizens presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 97.65%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.74 Citizens Competitors $20.54 billion $1.72 billion 9.64

Citizens’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Citizens peers beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

