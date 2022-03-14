Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60. Citizens has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 2,767,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

