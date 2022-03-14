Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

