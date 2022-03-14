Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
RCII opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
