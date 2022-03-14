Clear Street Markets LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 104.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.