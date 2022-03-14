Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $377,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REYN. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 205,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

