ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.