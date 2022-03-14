Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Update

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of RAAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 984,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,545. The stock has a market cap of $254.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 757.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 181,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

