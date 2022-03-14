Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $185.51 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

