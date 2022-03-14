Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 194,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of PENN opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

