Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $330,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $35.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

