Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of RNP stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
